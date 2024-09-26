wrestling / News
Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. The lineup includes:
* Dani Palmer vs. Sol Ruca
* Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Jasper Troy
* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors
