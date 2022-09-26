wrestling / News
Three More Matches Added To NJPW Declaration of Power
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two more matches for NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10. This includes KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori and a KOPW 2022 trophy match between Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo. That match will be a ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ match, in which the loser has to declare that the winner is his daddy. Here’s the updated lineup:
* IGWP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga
* KOPW 2022 Trophy: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Phantasmo
* Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH
* KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori
* Ren Narita’s homecoming
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
- Wardlow Says MJF’s Gimmick Is Who He Is, Says AEW World Title Has Been ‘In Shambles’
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases