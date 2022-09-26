Three More Matches Added To NJPW Declaration of Power

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two more matches for NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10. This includes KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori and a KOPW 2022 trophy match between Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo. That match will be a ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ match, in which the loser has to declare that the winner is his daddy. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IGWP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* KOPW 2022 Trophy: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Phantasmo

* Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH

* KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Ren Narita’s homecoming