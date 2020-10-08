wrestling / News
Three More Names Revealed For AEW #1 Contender’s Tournament on Dynamite
We have three more competitiors for the AEW #1 Contender’s Tournament that will take place up to and at AEW Full Gear next month. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Wardlow, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page will all be part of the tournament. They join the previously-announced Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and Rey Fenix.
There are still two names left to be announced for the tournament, which will take place in the weeks leading to Full Gear on November 7th with the finals taking place at the PPV.
Your next 3 competitors in the 8-man tournament for the number 1 contendership for the AEW World Championship were announced as
➡️ @RealWardlow
➡️ @ColtCabana
➡️ @theAdamPage
Another competitor @KennyOmegamanX has something to say about it.
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/jEkos205tF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Lashes Out at Fan Who Calls Him A ‘MAGA Supporter’ And ‘COVID Super Spreader’
- Austin Aries Says Being Labeled a Sexual Harasser After Christy Hemme Incident Was ‘Really Difficult’
- Miro Didn’t Know Who Billy Mitchell Was Before AEW Segment, Didn’t Believe King of Kong Was a Real Documentary
- Backstage Note on Why WWE Delayed the Sasha Banks & Bayley Feud