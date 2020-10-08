wrestling / News

Three More Names Revealed For AEW #1 Contender’s Tournament on Dynamite

October 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page AEW Revolution

We have three more competitiors for the AEW #1 Contender’s Tournament that will take place up to and at AEW Full Gear next month. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Wardlow, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page will all be part of the tournament. They join the previously-announced Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and Rey Fenix.

There are still two names left to be announced for the tournament, which will take place in the weeks leading to Full Gear on November 7th with the finals taking place at the PPV.

