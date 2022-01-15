wrestling / News
Three More Teams Announced For WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
WWE has announced three more teams for the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, joining the previously announced teams to bring the total to seven. The teams include:
* MSK
* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs
* Jacket Time (KUSHIDA & Ikemen Jiro)
* Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)
* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward
* Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)
* Edris Enofé & Malik Blade
The first team in the 2022 #DustyClassic is….#MSK!!!
The 2021 Champions are back to reclaim the 🏆 #WWENXT @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/t2swThkbgP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022
The next entrant in the 2022 #DustyClassic looking to etch their name in history is @BrooksJensenWWE & #JoshBriggs! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XkMHQTzAFj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022
Will it be #JacketTime at this year's #DustyClassic? #WWENXT @KUSHIDA_0904 @IkemenJiro_wwe pic.twitter.com/S1SZk92M1i
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022
The newly formed duo of @MalikBladeWWE & @Edris_Enofe earned their spot in the 2022 #DustyClassic this past Tuesday. Can they ride that momentum into tag team immortality? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6CKoSjGLlm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022
#GYV has made it to the #DustyClassic finals two years in a row. Will this be the year they finally raise the 🏆 ? #WWENXT @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT pic.twitter.com/CMdD8YG33y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022
.@AndreChaseWWE & @bodhihaywardWWE are looking to bring home some hardware for the trophy case at #ChaseUniversity in this year's #DustyClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/f07M4hXIxH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022
.@joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE are looking to make #LaFamilia proud in this year's #DustyClassic. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WAcFsGE8iV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2022
