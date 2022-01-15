Three More Teams Announced For WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE has announced three more teams for the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, joining the previously announced teams to bring the total to seven. The teams include:

* MSK

* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

* Jacket Time (KUSHIDA & Ikemen Jiro)

* Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward

* Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)

* Edris Enofé & Malik Blade

