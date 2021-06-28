Three More Wrestlers Set For MLW Battle Riot III Match

Major League Wrestling has announced that King Mo, Bu Ku Dao and Alex Kane have been added to the Battle Riot match at the event of the same name on July 10. Here’s a press release:

King Mo, Bu Ku Dao & Alex Kane have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

This event is sold out.

King Mo: The multi-time MMA champion is no stranger to fights, be it in a cage, in the ring or on the street. The “Knockout King” can decimate men in tight environments, such as the Riot by using the clinch or trapping an arm or leg for a submission. Plus, there’s the king’s royal scepter. In a match where weapons are legal, King Mo has a lot at his disposal to unleash a majestic performance.

Bu Ku Dao: At just 5′, Bu Ku Dao is the smallest participant in the Battle Riot… but don’t underestimate the bite of this underdog. The Vietnamese sensation has toppled the likes of TJP in his rookie year. Dao is optimistic that his speed and evasive attacks will be the key to victory in this year’s Riot.

Alex Kane: “The Suplex Assassin” is the second American Top Team fight team member to join the Riot. Making his debut on a huge stage, the grappler has promised to take everyone to suplex island via a one way trip over the top rope. Will Kane conquer 39 other men and demonstrate his dominance by winning the Battle Riot?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Ross Von Erich

Marshall Von Erich

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Aramis

Arez

King Mo

Kevin Ku

Savio Vega

EJ Nduka

Lee Moriarty

Bu Ku Dao

Alex Kane

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.