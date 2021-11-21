Three New Matches Announced For NJPW Strong Nemesis

NJPW has revealed three new bouts for next month’s NJPW Strong Nemesis. The company announced Dave Dutra vs. Brody King, TJP vs. The DKC, and Karl Fredericks and Kevin Knight vs. Bateman and Misterioso for the show, which takes place on December 9th in Los Angeles.

The updated card for the show is:

* Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

* David Finlay vs. Jonah

* Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari

* Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso

* TJP vs. The DKC