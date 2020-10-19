Three New Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has added three matches to tonight’s Raw season premiere. WWE announced on Monday that the following matches have been added to tonight’s show as RETRIBUTION battles The Hurt Business, AJ Styles takes on Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston faces Sheamus.

The full updated card for the show is:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Lana

* RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, SLAPJACK, MACE, and T-BAR) vs. The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander)

* Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

* AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus

* Elias’ “Concert for the Ages”

* New Firefly Fun House