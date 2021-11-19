Three New Matches Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis

NJPW has announced three new matches for next week’s NJPW Strong Nemesis. The company has announced Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels, JONAH vs. David Finlay, and Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari for the show, which takes place on December 9th.

The full announcement reads:

Three matches set for Nemesis in Hollywood December 9! 【NJoA】

Christopher Daniels faces Jay White JONAH in action and more

After a flash announcement and tickets going on sale for December 9 in the Vermont Hollywood for NJPW STRONG’s last tapings of 2021 at Nemesis, information has been flowing thick and fast about the event. JONAH and Christopher Daniels were both announced as being in action, and now their matches can be revealed, as well as what’s sure to be a thrilling encounter between a returnee and relative newcomer to STRONG.

Christopher Daniels will take on Jay White in Hollywood. After Jay White lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tomohiro Ishii at Battle in the Valley, the Switchblade wanted to change focus, and cement his legacy in wrestling history in a different way. Casting his net to outside competition, Jay took to the microphone at Riverside this past Monday to put Daniels’ name into the ether, and the Fallen Angel has responded. This is set to be a clash of two of the sharpest wrestling minds of any era.

At Battle in the Valley, JONAH made a shock appearance and instantly attacked both Juice Robinson and David Finlay. Declaring that FinJuice were first on his list of victims, and that he would take out the happy-go-lucky former tag champions, Nemesis will see the ‘Top Dog’ face Finlay one on one. The victim of a crushing senton in the San Jose Civic, Finlay will be eager to get revenge, but can he get a win over the super heavyweight?

Ariya Daivari will face Alex Zayne at Nemesis. Making his first appearance in NJPW STRONG at Showdown in Phialdelphia, Daivari instantly fit in stylistically against the returning Zayne, but was unable to pick up the win. Now Daivari wants another shot at the Sauce, and will get it in Hollywood.

Stay tuned for more card announcements!