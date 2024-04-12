wrestling / News

Three RAW Wrestlers Spotted In Detroit Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

April 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SmackDown logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that three wrestlers from the WWE RAW brand are in Detroit ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Those include Johnny Gargano, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Niven is notable in that she’s been out of action since February due to a broken hand.

RAW’s Cody Rhodes, who is now the Undisputed WWE champion, is advertised for tonight’s episode.

