Three Team Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Capital Collision

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a triple threat tag team title match for NJPW Capital Collision in two weeks. The Motor City Machine Guns will defend against Aussie Open and the team of Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The event happens on April 15 in Washington, DC. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Aussie Open vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

* Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

* Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, The DKC, Tomohiro Ishii, & Clark Connors vs. Volador Jr., Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd, Kevin Knight, & KUSHIDA

* Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew