wrestling / News
Three Team Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Capital Collision
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a triple threat tag team title match for NJPW Capital Collision in two weeks. The Motor City Machine Guns will defend against Aussie Open and the team of Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The event happens on April 15 in Washington, DC. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Aussie Open vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Eddie Edwards
* Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson
* Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, The DKC, Tomohiro Ishii, & Clark Connors vs. Volador Jr., Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd, Kevin Knight, & KUSHIDA
* Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew
OFFICIAL for DC April 15!
After a dual challenge issued by @fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin, a three way for the #njpwSTRONG Tag titles!
Motor City Machineguns 🆚Aussie Open🆚 the Dream Team- Okada and Tanahashi!https://t.co/FrVJy7beHx
TIX: https://t.co/H1QVNNMSG7#njcapital pic.twitter.com/89TuWQc38W
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Injury Timetable for Matt Jackson
- Vince McMahon Seen With Mustache & New Look Backstage at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Gisele Shaw Says Rick Steiner Threw Transphobic Comments At Her At WrestleCon This Weekend
- Tony Khan Gives Update On Dante Martin After ROH Supercard of Honor Injury