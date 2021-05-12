Three Title Matches And More On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

It’s Wednesday and that means another new episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature three title matches and a title eliminator match. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. SCU

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Miro

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Yuji Nagata

* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing

* Jade Cargill interview

* The Coronation of The Pinnacle