Three Title Matches And More On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
May 12, 2021
It’s Wednesday and that means another new episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature three title matches and a title eliminator match. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. SCU
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Miro
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Yuji Nagata
* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing
* Jade Cargill interview
* The Coronation of The Pinnacle