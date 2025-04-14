Three Title Matches Announced For NJPW Hizen no Kuni

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three title matches for NJPW Hizen no Kuni on April 29 in Saga, Japan. This includes the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team titles and the NJPW World TV title. There will also be a non title match with Hiroshi Tanahashi. The lineup includes:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. Templario

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita (c) vs. Master Wato & YOH

* NJPW World TV Championship: Great-O-Khan (c) vs. El Phantasmo

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Masatora Yasuda