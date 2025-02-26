wrestling / News
Three Title Matches Set For NXT Roadblock
February 25, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced three big title matches for NXT Roadblock in two weeks. It was announced on Tuesday’s NXT that the following matches will take place on the show, which takes place on March 11th in Madison Square Garden in New York City and air live on The CW:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Moose
* NXT Women’s Championship & Women’s North American Championship Match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Fraxiom
More Trending Stories
- Fox Spokesperson Denies Involvement In Rumored Vince McMahon Wrestling Project
- Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford
- Jeff Jarrett Weighs in on Fan Outrage Over AEW Grand Slam Australia Ring
- Mark Henry Explains His Issue With Recent ‘Weirdness’ in WWE About The Rock