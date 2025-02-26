Three Title Matches Set For NXT Roadblock

WWE has announced three big title matches for NXT Roadblock in two weeks. It was announced on Tuesday’s NXT that the following matches will take place on the show, which takes place on March 11th in Madison Square Garden in New York City and air live on The CW:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Moose

* NXT Women’s Championship & Women’s North American Championship Match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Fraxiom