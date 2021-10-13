Three Title Matches Set For NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has announced three title matches to take place at NXT Halloween Havoc later this month. It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that the following championship matches are taking place:

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT Women’s Championship Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

Ciampa and Breakker had been previously set to compete at Halloween Havoc, but Joe Gacy was potentially set to be added if he could have beat Ciampa on tonight’s show, which didn’t happen.

Halloween Havoc takes place on October 26th and airs live on USA Network.