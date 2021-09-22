wrestling / News
Three Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has a title match-heavy lineup for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following card for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Toxic Attraction
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet
* Cruiserweight Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Grayson Waller
* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ Honeymoon
* The debut of Lashing Out with Lash Legend
#ToxicAttraction's @jacyjaynewwe & @gigidolin_wwe (w/ @WWE_MandyRose) challenge @shirai_io & @ZoeyStarkWWE for the #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/WxqOi3PsFc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2021
💫 12 years to get here, nobody can tell me I didn’t earn this spot. She’s tough, she’s strong, but she’s not me. Now let’s show la CHINGONA why they call me la WERA LOCA. See you next Tuesday @RaquelWWE @WWENXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/otcuj65bmj
— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) September 22, 2021
.@roderickstrong is a fighting champion.@DiamondMineWWE's own defends his newly-won #WWENXT #CruiserweightTitle against @GraysonWWE NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/9SmwQ7JdkG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2021
