wrestling / News

Three Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has a title match-heavy lineup for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following card for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Toxic Attraction
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet
* Cruiserweight Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Grayson Waller
* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ Honeymoon
* The debut of Lashing Out with Lash Legend

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading