Three Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has a title match-heavy lineup for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following card for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Toxic Attraction

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet

* Cruiserweight Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Grayson Waller

* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ Honeymoon

* The debut of Lashing Out with Lash Legend