Three Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
March 18, 2025 | Posted by
Stephanie Vaquer will be working double duty as she defends both her championships on next week’s WWE NXT. The following matches were announced on Tuesday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on The CW in the US and Netflix internationally:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King vs. Je’Von Evans
