Three-Way Apuestas Tag Added to CMLL 92nd Anniversary

CMLL has officially announced another high-stakes Apuestas match for its upcoming 92nd Anniversary Show. That event happens on September 19 at Arena México. During the July 23 edition of CMLL Informa, a three-way tag team match was added to the anniversary card. The teams include Último Guerrero & Averno, Dragón Rojo Jr. & Bárbaro Cavernario and Esfinge & El Valiente. The winning team will face off against each other in a singles match, with hair or masks on the line, as per traditional Lucha Libre Apuestas stipulations.

CMLL noted in a statement:

There is no turning back. Último Guerrero, Averno, El Valiente, Esfinge, Bárbaro Cavernario and Dragón Rojo Jr. signed contracts to wager masks and scalps next Friday, September 19, as protagonists of the 92nd Anniversary of the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

In a simple tag match with a suicide finish, Último Guerrero will team up with Averno, El Valiente with Esfinge, and Bárbaro Cavernario with Dragón Rojo Jr. in a three-way tag match.

The dynamics of this Apuestas match are that the three tag teams will fight each other; the first one to be defeated will be eliminated, same as the second team, and the two remaining wrestlers will face each other for the masks or hair.

“I have lived very intense days, with many blows, challenges, declarations, but these are moments that wrestlers seek to transcend. The CMLL is giving me the opportunity, and what better than to shave Bárbaro Cavernario? I’m going for your hair,” said Dragón Rojo Jr.

“You’re going to pay dearly, Dragon Rojo Jr, because you’re going to do it with your hair, but since I came here, I’ve always given something to talk about, and on this Anniversary, I’m going for your hair,” commented Barbaro Cavernario.

“Esfinge, I am ready for you, and I made this preparation to leave you without a mask. I can’t stand betrayals, and I felt betrayed by him. That’s why I became tough, to show that he was not born yet when I was already fighting,” said El Valiente before signing.

“My respect for El Valiente, but he hasn’t realized that it’s 2025; he’s talking to me about a Flintstone era. The moment right now is mine,” Esfinge replied.

“All of us are prepared for anything. There is experience and youth. Being in these Anniversaries and signing contracts is pure adrenaline. I like these encounters,” added Último Guerrero.

“If Último Guerrero wants to end the rivalry, this is a fair moment. I come to end what we started many years ago”, finished Averno.

Along with Rey Bucanero and El Felino fighting in a hair vs. hair match, this match is part of the 92nd Anniversary of CMLL’s lineup.

Tickets for the great wrestling party are on sale through Ticketmaster, and can be purchased at Arena Mexico’s box office.