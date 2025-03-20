Three-Way Match For International Title Set For AEW Dynasty

Kenny Omega will defend his AEW International Championship against two people at AEW Dynasty after the #1 contenders match on Dynamite went to a tie. Wednesday night’s show saw Mike Bailey and Riochet draw in a four-way match that also included Orange Cassidy and Mark Davis. The draw happened after Bailey pinned Davis and Ricochet threw himself into the pin attempt as well.

As a result, Omega will defend his title against both men at the PPV, which takes place on April 6th. We’ll have an updated card for Dynasty after Dynamite.