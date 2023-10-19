wrestling / News
Three-Way Match Added To Impact Turning Point
Impact Wrestling has announced a three-way match with Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel for Turning Point later this month. The event happens on October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle. It will air November 3 on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Eddie Edwards vs. Will Ospreay
* Subculture vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander
* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel
