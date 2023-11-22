Three-Way Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a three-way bout to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Ruby Soho, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay will face off on tonight’s show.

Khan wrote:

“TONIGHT, Thanksgiving Eve

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT @realrubysoho vs @Skyebyee vs @annajay___ Tonight’s Thanksgiving 3 Way fight pits Chicago’s Skye Blue v Anna Jay v Ruby Soho (w/ @Saraya) in the midst of Ruby’s saga with Anna’s partner @TheAngeloParker”

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay White

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

* Toni Storm’s Championship Acceptance Speech

* Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus