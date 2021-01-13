wrestling / News
WWE News: Throwback Clip of John Cena’s Royal Rumble 2003 Rap, Stock Hits 11-Month High
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE is looking to Royal Rumble moments past as we get ready for 2021’s entry, and have released a classic John Cena moment from 2003 as a result. WWE posted the following clip of Cena rapping his way to the ring from the 2003 Rumble:
– The company’s stock jumped on Wednesday, climbing $1.47 (3.02%) to close at $50.18. This is the highest price since the stock closed at $50.23 on February 21st, 2020. The market as a whole was down 0.03%.
