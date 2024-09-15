– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa addressed recent comments by TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in her Mone Mag newsletter regarding her “mixed emotions” for the level of violence in some of the matches at last weekend’s AEW All Out 2024. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on taking part in hardcore matches: “One of the reasons why I cemented my career was with a hardcore match, a Lights Out match. Then I did the cage match, which was brutal. I’ve done street fights, and then I did the Texas Bullrope match where I was a bloody mess. There’s levels of violence or brutality in professional wrestling and some of it, they push the envelope every time they’re doing things.”

On how AEW pushes the envelope sometimes: I mean, people have the right to feel the way that they feel, especially when it comes to these kinds of matches. And it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. And you can’t criticize fans for feeling that way, but you know that in AEW, we push the envelope. We have pushed the envelope a lot.”

On how some of AEW’s content is meant for adults: “You just have to watch with caution because some of the stuff is not PG-13. Some of this stuff is for adults.”

Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Title against Hikaru Shida at the pay-per-view event.