Thunder Rosa Advances To TBS Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals
Thunder Rosa has a date with Jade Cargill, earning a spot in the semifinals of the TBS Women’s Title Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter on tonight’s show to move onto the semis despite Britt Baker’s attempt to cost her the match. Baker tried to kick Rosa while Hayter held her and Rebel had the referee’s attention, but Hayter ended up being kicked.
Rosa and Cargill will face off for a spot in the January 5th finals, while Nyla Rosa will face the winner of Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in the other semifinal match.
A SMACK across the face by @jmehytr – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/XHQfsNgrNQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
The powerful @jmehytr catches @thunderrosa22 in mid-air! Could that be the turning point in this match? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/ItRhxYogVA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
If you're @jmehytr, you're feeling good right about now against @thunderrosa22 – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/xOYrLFwl4d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
BACKFIRED! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/2K7LeYJxhR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
.@jmehytr is not happy with @RealBrittBaker and how that ended – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Rd7a5lHScg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
.@thunderrosa22 is one step closer to becoming the inaugural TBS Women's Champion as she advances to the semifinals – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Ss2piO5iGW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
