wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Advances To TBS Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa has a date with Jade Cargill, earning a spot in the semifinals of the TBS Women’s Title Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter on tonight’s show to move onto the semis despite Britt Baker’s attempt to cost her the match. Baker tried to kick Rosa while Hayter held her and Rebel had the referee’s attention, but Hayter ended up being kicked.

Rosa and Cargill will face off for a spot in the January 5th finals, while Nyla Rosa will face the winner of Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in the other semifinal match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading