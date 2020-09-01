wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Reportedly Set To Make AEW Wrestling Debut On Wednesday’s Dynamite
September 1, 2020 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa is reportedly set for her first in-ring match with AEW.
According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the current NWA Women’s Champion will step into the ring on the Sept. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Meltzer did not mention who she would be facing in the match.
She made his first appearance on AEW TV several weeks ago in a vignette, challenging current AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida to a title match.
The two are set to square off at All Out on Sept. 5.
IT'S OFFICIAL!
The @NWA Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 vs. the AEW Women's World Champion @ShidaHikaru at All Out on Sept 5th!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xUsvZieq2T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Fires Back at Twitter User Complaining About His Being ‘Forced Down People’s Throats’
- Brock Lesnar Reportedly A Free Agent, Note on Relationship With WWE
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Wanted Randy Orton To Make Keith Lee A Star At WWE Payback, McMahon Plans To Push Lee ‘To The Moon’
- Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed