Thunder Rosa Reportedly Set To Make AEW Wrestling Debut On Wednesday’s Dynamite

Thunder Rosa is reportedly set for her first in-ring match with AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the current NWA Women’s Champion will step into the ring on the Sept. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Meltzer did not mention who she would be facing in the match.

She made his first appearance on AEW TV several weeks ago in a vignette, challenging current AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida to a title match.

The two are set to square off at All Out on Sept. 5.