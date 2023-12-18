Thunder Rosa Comments on AEW Return, Says She’s Been Training Since August

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa spoke about her AEW return this past Saturday and her in-ring return that happens on Collision this upcoming Saturday. She will team with Abadon against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Here are highlights:

On working hard to come back: “500 days to be away from the ring. I never really left. I was always on people’s minds. I was always trending on Twitter. I was always here (on Busted Open) surrounded by people that helped me, by people that love me like [Mark Henry], my friends, my family, my community. I never really left. I was on Busted Open talking about the women’s division. I was on commentary. I’ve been working commentary since February. I’ve been working tirelessly representing the women’s division as much as I could in Mexico and America talking to athletes. I’ve been doing a lot that is not necessarily being in the ring. That was my next step, to come back in the ring. It was very important. It was important to represent my people and show that it’s okay to have setbacks and to fight back and get back in there. I’ve been training since August in the ring, little by little. It’s a progression. You can see the change in my body and my mobility. It was difficult to come back because I was scared, I’m not going to lie, I was scared because you’re coming from a back injury that didn’t allow you to jump and run, and it was some things you had to re-learn.”

On being nervous before her return: “I was a little worried about botching that jump. I was a little nervous because it’s been 500 days and so much has happened during that time. There has been so much change in the women’s division. The new people, the new stars have risen. I was in the background for a long time. It was hard, in the beginning, to take that step. I learned it was important to take that role and learn about everyone in the ring, so when it became my moment, people were going to know when I was coming back. People kept asking, ‘When are you coming back?’ I said, ‘Everyone is going to know when I come back.’ Even though I looked different and came in without face paint and a full set of hair. It took me 500 days to recuperate, to find myself as a person, to physically, mentally, and spiritually heal. To face the fears of rejection. That people may reject me or boo me. Even though I was afraid and had doubts, I never doubted myself that I still have it, and I stopped listening to people who don’t like me and don’t want me to be successful.”

On returning to the ring: “Even though I was in pain, I have very strong conviction to be one of the best wrestlers when I return, in the whole world. I will give my everything every time I step into the ring. It was a process where I had to redefine and reconstruct myself, and really find that new person that is Thunder Rosa. She was gone for so long. She died the last match I had when I defended the title. That was the last time that Thunder Rosa was alive. She went through a journey in the valleys of death. I could not find Thunder Rosa. In the last couple of months, she started resurfacing, and she started resurfacing in a different way.”