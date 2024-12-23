Thunder Rosa Says It’s Time For the AEW Women’s Division To Have An Unselfish Champion

In an interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa spoke about her match with Mariah May at AEW Worlds End and said the women’s division needs a champion that is not selfish. The two will face each other in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s World title. The interview was conducted prior to Winter is Coming, where May faced Mina Shirakawa.

He said: “It’s very special. I am like really putting this in the air that I get an opportunity next year in July to have, possibly, a championship match with whoever is the champion at the time. Let’s remember one of the most iconic moments in AEW, in the women’s division, was when they came to San Antonio and I was crowned the AEW Women’s World Champion. I think that moment was very, very, very special. But now, Thunder Rosa is a little different. She’s Thunder Rosa 3.0 and I’m a little extra. Extra, extra. All the time, and as a matter of fact, there’s something really special happening at Winter’s Coming, which is this Wednesday, and where Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa are gonna be wrestling, and I’m paying really close attention to both of them. I think it is time, Sean, that someone who is not selfish finally takes care of the division, because it really bothers me when people say that the division is dead and buried, because somebody’s carrying a shovel. I don’t think so, Mariah, and I’m talking to you. If you win the match, I already know it’s gonna be you, but if Mina, I like Mina. But in terms of Mariah, I just feel like she’s been extremely selfish. She’s shown definitely that there is no loyalty to anyone, that she will stab anyone and anybody to be where she wants to be at and that shows. She did it twice already. Twice! I don’t feel like that should be someone who represents the women’s division at this moment. We need to unify it. We need someone who has been there, done that, and who cares for everybody else and that is me.“