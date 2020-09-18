Thunder Rosa On The State Of AEW’s Women’s Division, Her Picks For Underrated Women’s Wrestlers Working With The Company

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Thunder Rosa discussed the state of the AEW women’s division, some of the underrated women’s wrestlers that stand out to her, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Thunder Rosa on the state of AEW’s women’s division: “There’s a lot of talent in AEW. A lot of them are very, very young and they don’t have experience working TV shows. I think that’s one of the issues – a lot of the girls are working and they’re working really hard and they’re doing everything they can, especially on AEW Dark. It’s gonna take some time to build something very strong. But we shouldn’t be discrediting the effort that they’re putting in on the shows. Being a female performer, I can tell you from my own experience it’s hard and you’re competing with very talented men who are balls to the wall all the time. And you’re competing with that. It’s gonna get there.”

On her picks for some of the underrated women’s wrestlers working with AEW: “Red Velvet comes to mind. She’s been doing a lot of dark matches. Abadon – she’s putting a lot of effort into her character and a lot of effort in the ring. Anna Jay is putting a lot into it. Everybody is doing a great job and being very supportive in trying to develop a stronger women’s division. We have Diamante now, and Tay [Conti] – she just got signed and is very, very talented. Again, it’s just gonna take a little bit of time. And depending on what storyline they have for them, they’re gonna let them flourish.”

