Thunder Rosa On How Her AEW Women’s Title Run Has Been ‘Challenging’ So Far

Thunder Rosa has been AEW Women’s Champion for almost six months, and she recently opened up about the pressures of the run and more. Rosa was a guest at StocktonCon recently and spoke with Bullet Cast about her time as champion thus far and how it differs from her NWA Women’s Title run.

“It’s been really challenging,” Rosa said (per Fightful). “Being a champion on a major platform is different than when I was NWA Women’s World Champion. There is a lot more at stake and a lot more you’re representing and a little bit of pressure. Every time you stand in front of the camera, you want to make sure you’re perfect. The thing is, it’s not all about perfection, it’s about making a difference, and I hope I’ve been making a difference in the women’s division.”

Rosa has been champion for 153 days, having won the title from Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite in March.