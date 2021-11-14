Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida Win On AEW Full Gear Buy-In (Pics, Video)

The team of Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida were victorious on the AEW Full Gear Buy-In, defeating Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter. Rose attempted a Beast Bomb on Shida, who reversed it into a sunset flip to get the pinfall. Rose and Shida and Hayter and Rosa will all meet again in the quarterfinals of the TBS Championship tournament. You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.