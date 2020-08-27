wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Announced For United Wrestling Network PPV

August 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thunder Rosa

United Wrestling Network has announced that NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will appear on the company’s first PPV on FITE on September 15. The company released a trailer for the PPV as well, which you can see below. The only other wrestler announced so far is Chris Dickinson.

