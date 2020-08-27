wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Announced For United Wrestling Network PPV
August 27, 2020 | Posted by
United Wrestling Network has announced that NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will appear on the company’s first PPV on FITE on September 15. The company released a trailer for the PPV as well, which you can see below. The only other wrestler announced so far is Chris Dickinson.
‼️BREAKING‼️ pic.twitter.com/lltMBzL4Fo
— David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) August 27, 2020
