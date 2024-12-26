Thunder Rosa Considers Herself an Artist, Doesn’t Like Having Ideas Managed

In an interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa spoke about her creative process and said that she doesn’t like someone else managing her ideas.

She said: “No. I’m an artist. I like to make it fun and different, but sometimes you have to stay consistent, especially in professional wrestling, you have to have a style. So like the half face is Thunder Rosa. So you’re gonna see me, depending on the day, depending on how much time do we have, how we are gonna do the makeup too.“