Thunder Rosa Says Her Back Injury Nearly Ended Her Career

Thunder Rosa is ready for her return to the ring, and she recently talked about how her back injury was almost the end of her career. Rosa talked about her injury on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the severity of the injury: “I had to learn so many other things to not go f**king insane. Because wrestling was taken away from me because of an injury that almost ended my career. The fact that I was able to run three miles without pain this last Thursday or Wednesday, the fact that I’m able to lift weights, to sleep, to sit down, to sit up, to be on an airplane without pain, it’s beautiful. The fact of the matter that I get another opportunity to get my time and to get what belongs to me, it’s a blessing.”

On having a new fire under her: “I’m not gonna let anyone, and I’m putting everybody on notice, to tell me otherwise. I’ve been through f**king hell, and I don’t care if I have to go through f**king hell to get what I need to get because I am going to get it. I’m f**king Thunder Rosa. La Mera Mera. They call me La Mera Mera for a f**king reason, and that is not because I’m a wimp and I like to complain. No, it’s because I work my ass off to get where I want, to get what I deserve, to get what I was born for, and that’s to be excellent.”