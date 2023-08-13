Thunder Rosa on When She Thinks She’ll Be Back in the Ring

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa provided an update on when she thinks she’ll be back in the ring. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If everything goes well I’ll be having my first five-minute match…a year since I’ve been injured. It’s been a year and like it’s hard to look back at it. I’m doing a lot better somedays because of the pressure and because I’m training a lot I get a little scared because I don’t want to get re-injured…I still have the injury, it hasn’t went away. The only thing that went away are the tears in my back…I’m a little nervous, not gonna lie.”

Thunder Rosa worked her last match just over a year ago before she was forced off TV due to a back injury. Eventually she relinquished her AEW Women’s World Title.