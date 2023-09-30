Thunder Rosa Thinks Becky Lynch Should Beat Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa spoke about the main event of NXT No Mercy and why she thinks Becky Lynch should beat Tiffany Stratton. The two will fight in an extreme rules match for the NXT Women’s title tonight.

Rosa said: “I think this is going to be such a challenge for Tiffany Stratton because I don’t think she’s ever done a match like this, but she is in good hands. Becky Lynch has a lot of experience. She has elevated all her opponents in the last couple of months and all these crazy matches that she’s been able to pull off. I am more than sure that Becky Lynch — I hope she stays as a champion because she will bring so much not only attention to NXT, but she can do a lot more with a lot of the young talent right now in ‘NXT’ if Tiffany Stratton doesn’t capture the championship again.“