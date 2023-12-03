wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Comments on Bittersweet Feelings About CM Punk Returning to WWE
December 2, 2023
During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa addressed her feelings about CM Punk returning to WWE and how she wished he stayed in AEW.
She said: “I really have to confess, it was like a touch of heartbreak and happiness. I love Phil as a person and I want him to be successful. I wish things would have gone completely different and he was still working with [AEW].“