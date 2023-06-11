Thunder Rosa On What Makes The Bloodline Storyline So Compelling, Compares It To a Telenovela

Thunder Rosa recently shared her thoughts on WWE’s Bloodline storyline and how it reminds her of a telenovela. Rosa spoke about the angle on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what makes the Bloodline saga so compelling: “This is a novela dude, this is a straight-up novela. This is like a family feud one thousand on crack. Every single aspect of family problems and things that you go to therapy for are being put in the ring as entertainment. Which makes it so real to so many people. When you’re so close with your family, you’re close-knit and you come from that kind of background you understand and you relate.”

On the storyline’s closeness to telenovelas: “Because there’s always such an a-hole in the family who thinks he or she is the s**t and they do this gaslighting and put people down, all this stuff that we’re seeing. I swear, I’ve seen it in ten different telenovelas growing up and this is my mom watching it and I used to watch it. And now all you guys, all the males watching this telenovela.”