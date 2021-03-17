Thunder Rosa Calls Britt Baker A ‘Princess’, Says She Is the Real Deal

In an interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa spoke about her match with Britt Baker on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which will be the main event. Here are highlights:

On her match with Baker tonight: “The fans asked for it, and that’s what they got. So, this Wednesday, Britt Baker is going to see exactly what I’ve been talking about. Because my fans, my supporters, they don’t support me because, ‘Oh, she’s pretty. Oh, she’s a good person. She’s hot. She posts pretty pictures on Twitter and get everybody thirsty.’ No! It’s because I’m a real badass. I say it with caps lock. I’m the real deal. I don’t play around. I don’t half ass anything. Every time I’m in the ring I give 150,000%. I’m telling you, every time I have a match I feel like I have a fight. My adrenaline drops so hard because I love what I do and I’m so passionate about what I do. Like I said, it’s not only for me, as a performer, it’s for all the other generations that I’m supporting and trying to help to get to where I am right now. So, I’m doing it for everyone, not only just for me. There was a comment yesterday, I said, ‘Oh, the Dentist has a fanbase?’ Somebody just like rubbed it in my face, ‘Well, she has more followers than you do on Twitter. There you go.’ Listen boy, listen to me. Let me keep this clear. My fans have an emotional, [EMOTIONAL] connection with Thunder Rosa. It’s very different. You may like her because she has fireworks and she’s very fancy on everything she does, but like I said: I’m the real deal. I am the real deal.”

On Baker’s journey to the top: “It must be very nice to be the princess somewhere when you’re the peasant trying to work your way up on everything you do, every day, everywhere you go, every promotion that you work. You scrap for every little thing you have until you get to the top and when you get to the top you still have to fight even harder to show why you’re on the top and why you should remain on top. I think that’s the story that Thunder Rosa’s been trying to tell everywhere she goes in every company because nobody gives two cents to Thunder Rosa. That’s why they put her in a mask. That’s why they make her a luchadora before. But, now, people see the real talent and what she really brings to the table and that’s pretty much it. Did that answer your question?”

On calling out the AEW women’s division last year: “Yeah. I mean, that’s a promise that I made. It’s just so funny because I just remember the I used to fights I would watch, every time they were about to beat somebody’s ass they used to say, ‘It’s not a threat. It’s a promise.’ I made a promise the moment I showed up with the NWA Women’s title saying that, as Thunder Rosa, I was gonna put women’s wrestling on the map and I was gonna get the respect that we deserve. Not only have I been doing that outside of AEW, I have shown week by week by being consistent, by being on the top. By showing that Thunder Rosa is a real deal that they should, all over the world, respect women’s wrestling for the level that we can get to.”