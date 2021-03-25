Thunder Rosa Calls Lights Out Match a ‘Violent Piece of Art’

– This week’s AEW Unrestricted features Thunder Rosa as the guest, where she discusses her highly talked about Lights Out match with Britt Baker from last week. In a new clip from the show, Thunder Rosa said the match was a “violent piece of art,” and she praised Dr. Britt Baker as a really good dance partner.

She added on the match being able to suspend disbelief for a fan, “That’s what we need to convince people that we can do this as women, and they should give us the spot. The should give us the time because the talent is there. You just have to be able to develop it the right way.” You can listen to that clip and see a description for this week’s podcast below: