Thunder Rosa Calls Lights Out Match a ‘Violent Piece of Art’

March 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– This week’s AEW Unrestricted features Thunder Rosa as the guest, where she discusses her highly talked about Lights Out match with Britt Baker from last week. In a new clip from the show, Thunder Rosa said the match was a “violent piece of art,” and she praised Dr. Britt Baker as a really good dance partner.

She added on the match being able to suspend disbelief for a fan, “That’s what we need to convince people that we can do this as women, and they should give us the spot. The should give us the time because the talent is there. You just have to be able to develop it the right way.” You can listen to that clip and see a description for this week’s podcast below:

Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker DMD burned the house down last week with the first-ever Unsanctioned Lights Out main event match on #AEWDynamite! The groundbreaking, historic bout featured blood, sweat, tears, thumb tacks, ladders, and tables, and ended in an emotional victory for Thunder Rosa! And you’ll hear exactly how she feels about the win, the match, her opponent, and what it means for women’s wrestling moving forward! Thunder Rosa also talks about her journey to AEW, locker room leadership, her time in Japan, and being NWA Women’s World Champion. Plus, discover what inspired her character, face paint, costume, and wrestling style, how she learned Lucha on the fly, what it was like working with Rey Mysterio and the Guerreros at Lucha Underground, why she loves Pentagon and Rey Fenix, how a soap opera actress dream turned in to a professional wrestling career, and what’s next for her all-women’s promotion, Mission Pro Wrestling.

