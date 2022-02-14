Thunder Rosa Calls Out Fan At Warrior Wrestling Event For Disrespecting Athena

As previously reported, Thunder Rosa had a match with Athena at Warrior Wrestling 19 in Chicago. During the event, fans began to say disrespectful things to Athena. According to one fan report, someone shouted for Rosa to “tear her weave off”. That fan was shouted down and booed, but Rosa apparently heard it.

After the match was over, Rosa called out the audience.

She said: “I wanna tell everybody that was talking shit about what we do today, here, have some respect for the women that are putting their lives in danger here! To the idiot that was saying bad stuff about us, you have no right to talk about us like that we are just like one of the boys in the back. If you come to a show and you’re being disrespectful to the athletes, you have no right to be here.”

It wasn't a chant. A dude yelled "Tear her weave off" to Athena, and the crowd booed the guy. Even chanting "Fuck that guy!" — Turd Ferguson (@jrock0923) February 13, 2022