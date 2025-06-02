Thunder Rosa Challenges Britt Baker To Hair vs. Hair Match

In the latest edition of her vlog (via Fightful), Thunder Rosa decided to challenge her AEW rival Britt Baker to a hair vs. hair match. The last time the two had a match together was in 2022, and Baker hasn’t wrestled since November 2024.

Rosa said: “I threw a challenge, just a little challenge, hair vs. hair against my nemesis Britt Baker. The reason why I’m doing it is, one, I know there is money on the table. Two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name, no matter what happens [laughs]. Ever. That gives me a lot of pleasure.“