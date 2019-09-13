Thunder Rosa Signs Multi-Fight Contract With Combate Americas, Training for November MMA Debut

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi (initially reported by Squared Circle Sirens) reported that indie pro wrestler Thunder Rosa (aka Melissa Cervantes) has signed a multi-fight contract with MMA promotion Combate Americas. Thunder Rosa herself later confirmed the news via Twitter, which you can see below.

According to the ESPN report, Cervantes has been training for her MMA debut. She is also a longtime Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. She is reportedly scheduled to fight at Combate’s event on November 8 in her adopted hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

Cervantes has previously worked in Lucha Underground as Kobra Moon. She’s also currently part of the WOW-Women of Wrestling roster featured on AXS TV as Serpentine.

Thunder Rosa stated on today’s news, “Well guys, it is official now. Soon I will be stepping in #lajaula for @combateamericas I always dreamed to accomplish big things! This is something I had been working hard and I’m beyond excited about it!”