Thunder Rosa Talks Doing Commentary For AEW, Gives Injury Rehab Update

Thunder Rosa is doing Spanish-language commentary for AEW as she continues to rehab her injury, and she recently discussed the gig. Rosa talked about joining the Spanish commentary team on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On her commentary gig for AEW: “It’s like the whole spectrum of the show. Doing commentary, and I’ve said this before, it’s not an easy task. One, we are, many times translating live some of the action that is happening. If someone cuts a promo, we have to translate ‘like that.’ As you can imagine, your brain is on overload, and you have the music and the people, and everything. It’s not an easy task. I’m super excited that the company was able to give me another platform to develop the other skills that I have. I have excellent reviews, I’m working on it even more. I felt that it was a need for me to start taking broadcasting classes because I’m doing this more and I want to get better. I have to be a champion on this and be the best that I can be. The other aspect that I’m doing with AEW is doing a lot of interviews to promote the show. It’s important to get the word out of AEW. We want more eyes on the show and it’s important for us to be more successful.”

On her injury rehab: “I’m taking my time and rehab is going well. I actually lifted, I did deadlifts for the first time, five little pounds. I’m feeling a lot stronger. I want to make sure that when I return to the ring, I’m ready mentally and physically. I want to give the best show that I can and the new Thunder Rosa is coming. I’m focusing on myself and what I need to do when I return. When I come back, everyone will know that I’m coming back. Every setback is an opportunity to work on things you don’t work on. I’m doing my homework now. The same person that left seven months ago can’t come back.”