Thunder Rosa Says She Got ‘Completely Concussed’ During AEW Worlds End 2024 Bout

Thunder Rosa has revealed that she ended up concussed during her match with Mariah May at AEW Worlds End last year. Rosa battled May in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the show, and she noted during a Highspots virtual signing that she remembers nothing about the match.

“Y’all wanna know a story about this?,” Rosa said as she held up a pic of herself at the show (per Fightful). “I don’t know if I should say it. I was completely concussed. I don’t remember anything… But it was a good match.”

Rosa last competed in a four-way eliminator match on AEW Dynamite earlier this month.