Thunder Rosa Says She Got ‘Completely Concussed’ During AEW Worlds End 2024 Bout
May 30, 2025 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa has revealed that she ended up concussed during her match with Mariah May at AEW Worlds End last year. Rosa battled May in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the show, and she noted during a Highspots virtual signing that she remembers nothing about the match.
“Y’all wanna know a story about this?,” Rosa said as she held up a pic of herself at the show (per Fightful). “I don’t know if I should say it. I was completely concussed. I don’t remember anything… But it was a good match.”
Rosa last competed in a four-way eliminator match on AEW Dynamite earlier this month.
