– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed Ricky Starks making his WWE NXT debut on last night’s NXT TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on finding out about Starks’ debut: “I honestly didn’t even know. Whatever came out on the dirt sheets, as far as if he was done with AEW, I don’t believe the dirt sheets. So when I saw the news [of his free agency], I was like, eh I don’t believe it until I see it official. And I was in the airport waiting for my Hulu to upload, ’cause I was in Tijuana and it was two hours behind, and I was on the phone with someone and they were like, oh my God, Ricky is on TV, he’s on NXT. And I said wait, what, I was completely surprised.”

Rosa on why NXT is the right for for Starks: “I think because he can develop even more than what he already has done. And also, he can redefine his character for the WWE universe. I think though people know who he is, people will get more acquainted with him by being in ‘NXT,’ and it will get him ready to go to the main roster. That’s my personal opinion,” Rosa said. “I think he needs that too, personally.”

As previously reported, Ricky Starks parted aways with AEW and granted his release, allowing him to sign with WWE.