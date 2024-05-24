Thunder Rosa Says Each Match After Her Return Helped Her Regain Confidence

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa spoke about regaining her confidence after returning following a back injury that put her out for over a year. Rosa went on hiatus in August 2022 and returned in December of last year.

She said: “Every single match that I’ve had since I came back has been completely different. I feel like confidence is coming back, and that’s so important for any performer. If you have confidence, you’re going to see it. Even if you’re doing one punch, that punch is going to look confidently good. There’s so many other things that I’m studying in professional wrestling that I’m like, ‘Okay, why is it important for the story?’ It’s not even about the moves. It’s not even about certain things. It’s just like how you deliver certain things in promos and how you deliver certain things in the ring, to further the story. That, to me, is finally clicking after working on TV for eight years.“