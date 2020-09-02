Thunder Rosa Confirms Reports On How Deal With AEW Happened

It was previously reported that AEW had been planning to bring in Thunder Rosa for some time, and booking her was as simple as Tony Khan calling up Billy Corgan and asking him. Fightful recently spoke to Rosa who confirmed that the deal to bring her into AEW was made directly between the two companies.

She said that she had nothing to do with setting the deal up, as she wants to be respectful to the NWA while working for them. She added that she didn’t expect it to happen but isn’t surprised. AEW brought her into Jacksonville to film everything that has aired so far. She’s happy with how things have went so far and doesn’t think she has anything to lose by taking the match.

Rosa, the NWA women’s Champion, will face AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out this Saturday. She will also be in action on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.