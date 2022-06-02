Thunder Rosa Is Considering Doing Another MMA Fight

Thunder Rosa says that she’s been offered the chance to return to the MMA cage, and is considering the possibility of doing it. During the episode of AEW Unrestricted that was recorded at AEW Fan Fest this past weekend, Rosa talked about being offered the fight and more. Rosa previously fought in MMA in 2019 for Combate Americas, but retired after one fight so she could commit full-time to wrestling.

You can check out a couple of highlights from the conversation below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being offered an MMA fight: “Actually, I was offered another cage match, a real one, an MMA match. And I’m like ‘I think I can still do it’ … But I’m going to take my time on this one, because MMA is something not to play with, and I have a lot of respect for those who stand in the cage. If I do it, you guys will know, because I’m probably gonna announce it on my taco vlog as I’m eating tacos.”

On her ring gear for Double or Nothing: “The whole ring entrance [gear], the headpiece, the shoes, everything that I’m wearing except my underwear. I am auctioning it for the Uvalde victims in Texas. So if you have a couple of thousand dollars to spend, you can keep that very special gear. This was handmade from the boots to everything. Many different hands from many different people. And this one means a lot to me because this is my first Double or Nothing. It’s my first time walking here in Vegas and seeing my face on the marquees. I still can’t believe it. Ten years ago, I came here for my wedding anniversary. And now I’m walking the streets and people are asking me for autographs.”