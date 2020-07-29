wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa to Defend NWA Women’s Title at Mission Pro Wrestling Event
July 28, 2020 | Posted by
The NWA World Women’s Championship will be defended at Mission Pro Wrestling’s September 18th show. It was announced on Tuesday that Thunder Rosa will defend her title against “The American Kaiju” Lindsay Snow at the show, titled Hell Hath No Fury. The event will stream live on Title Match Network.
Rosa won the title in January at NWA Hard Times, defeating Allysin Kay. You can get tickets here.
Thunder Rosa will be putting her NWA World Women's Championship on the line at Hell Hath No Fury against Lindsay Snow American Kaiju!
Face masks and social distancing required
Tickets available at https://t.co/wNTuSaayPg
Streaming live on https://t.co/hRsrxpx8Uj @nwa #nwafam pic.twitter.com/kS40Od9FlG
— Brian Rosa (@briancervantes4) July 28, 2020
