Thunder Rosa to Defend NWA Women’s Title at Mission Pro Wrestling Event

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The NWA World Women’s Championship will be defended at Mission Pro Wrestling’s September 18th show. It was announced on Tuesday that Thunder Rosa will defend her title against “The American Kaiju” Lindsay Snow at the show, titled Hell Hath No Fury. The event will stream live on Title Match Network.

Rosa won the title in January at NWA Hard Times, defeating Allysin Kay. You can get tickets here.

