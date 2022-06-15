Thunder Rosa Denies Sandbagging Marina Shafir On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

Thunder Rosa has responded to speculation that she “sandbagged” Marina Shafir in their match on AEW Dynamite last week. Last week’s Dynamite saw Rosa battle Shafir and successfully retain her AEW Women’s World Championship, but some fans pointed to a few moments during the match and alleged that Rosa was “sandbagging” and “no selling,” including the below clip of Shafir delivering a suplex.

Rosa was asked about the accusations my Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and shot down the notion that she was trying to make things harder for Shafir in the match.

“No,” she said to a question about the matter (per Fightful). “I have nothing but respect for my opponents. Nothing but respect for my opponents. Anyone that dares to stand in the ring with me, I have nothing but respect for my opponents. I send them nothing but blessings. Moving forward, I will continue to work harder to have the best matches I can bring and to bring the most opportunities to all the women that are behind me so when they step into the ring with me, they’re like, ‘Okay, cool.’ People are going to talk and that’s fine. I’m not worried about that. I will continue to move forward and I will continue to show, with my body of work, what I’m all about.”

Rosa also was asked about the current locker room situation and said, “Everybody is working on their thing. Things are happening, new people are coming, people are working on their stuff. I can only speak on myself. I’m going out there with a very positive attitude today and we’re going to kill it. The most important part is getting good numbers and giving a good show.”