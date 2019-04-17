Thunder Rosa Denies That She’s Signed With ROH, Says She’s an Independent Contractor

– Thunder Rosa spoke with Interactive Wrestling Radio and clarified reports that she’s signed with Ring of Honor, plus more. Highlights are below:

On becoming an American citizen: “Thank you! It is never too late, actually. I’m really proud! Now, I have my passport and am ready to travel all over the world. As you know, I’m ready to go to Tokyo Joshi Pro in about a month. So, I’m ready!”

On reports she’s signed with Ring of Honor: “No, that’s not accurate. I’m an independent contractor with everyone.”

On her time in Ring of Honor in late 2018/early 2019: “I like the fact that we were able to have a story line. They actually gave us a lot of time on TV. Things change in wrestling so sometimes we (Twisted Sisterz) wrestle together and sometimes we wrestle apart. But, it was really cool. I got to wrestle Madison Rayne, Britt Baker… It was really cool. Also just being in the locker room and talking to all the veterans…”

On the vibe of Ring of Honor: “Seeing the transition with AEW and now and how they had to part ways with some of the big stars and how they had to bring in the newcomers and how they’ve become big stars in ROH. It is pretty incredible. You see things change and you have to change pretty quick. I don’t know what is going to happen with Ring of Honor. I know some people have left that have gotten signed. There’s 2 things. 1 is there is a great opportunity for people like me and (other) newcomers to come and make an impact. Hopefully they want you in the company. And 2, it is a time to rebuild.